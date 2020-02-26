Cuomo wants $40M to respond to new virus

ALBANY — New York's governor is asking state lawmakers to approve spending $40 million to respond to the threat of the COVID-19 virus, while New York City has set plans that include making as many as 1,200 hospital beds available.

The state hasn't had any confirmed cases of the new virus, but officials are waiting for test results regarding one person in Long Island's Nassau County, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Wednesday.

In separate news conferences, he and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stressed efforts to get ready for a potential outbreak of the fast-spreading virus.

"Yes, we're preparing, but this situation is not a situation that should cause undue fear among people," Cuomo said.

Since emerging in China in December, it has sickened more than 81,000 people and killed 2,700 around the world. U.S. cases total more than 50 so far, and the White House has requested $2.5 billion for vaccine development, treatment and protective equipment.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In New York, Cuomo's proposed $40 million would go toward hiring additional state health staffers and buying supplies including protective masks and gloves.