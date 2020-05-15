Cup's return latest chapter in Darlington's rich legacy

Instead, it has held on as NASCAR embraced its history as the oldest paved superspeedway. Since 2015, Darlington has held the circuit's throwback weekend — back on Labor Day — with a popular celebration of NASCAR's colorful past.

Come Sunday, that legacy will be one of hope as NASCAR powers back up.

"For us, it's exciting that we have our chance to go out there and compete," Kurt Busch said.

Busch was involved in one of Darlington's most memorable moments, a last-lap, metal-crunching duel to the finish with Ricky Craven at the 2003 spring race. The two racers slid past the finish line locked together with Craven winning by two-thousandths of a second, tied for the closest finish in NASCAR history.

Darlington is perhaps best known as "The Track Too Tough To Tame" and, like all the old speedways, has its quirks. Brasington had envisioned a standard oval, but he had a problem: A local landowner didn't want to give up his minnow pond, so Darlington was built with what is now turn four tighter than the other end of the track.

Speak with almost any driver and it won't be long before they say of Darlington that "you have to race the racetrack." The assymetrical corners mean drivers who spend too much time focused on their foes will undoubtedly hit the wall — and often do,