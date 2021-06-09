Curtain rises on Tribeca Festival, and NYC, too

NEW YORK — The 20th Tribeca Festival is aiming to not just rebuild itself after its 2020 edition was largely scuttled by the pandemic, but to help revitalize its hometown.

This year's Tribeca, which opens Wednesday with Jon M. Chu's adaption of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical "In the Heights," will be spread throughout all five boroughs of New York with a mix of in-person and virtual screenings, ultimately culminating in a full-capacity premiere at a newly reopened Radio City Music Hall. For a festival founded in the wake of 9/11, coaxing New York back to life is a familiar role.

"Our founding mission felt more poignant, more important than ever," Jane Rosenthal, who started the festival with Robert De Niro, said in a recent interview. "That original mission of the festival was to use the power of film and storytelling not just to entertain but to rebuild our city — emotionally more than anything else."