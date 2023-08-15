As public health officials in Cayuga County make plans for responding to a worst-case scenario in which water from Owasco Lake becomes undrinkable, state officials have finalized a proposal for protecting the lake from pollutants that falls far short of offering the kind of help that's going to be required to prevent just such an emergency.

The Cayuga County Health Department is updating its plan for how best to alert the public and is planning a drill to simulate a situation in which water from the lake is no longer safe to drink. That what-if scenario is unfortunately far from being just a remote possibility, as we learned in 2016 when toxins associated with blue-green algae blooms were detected in the public drinking water system.

Efforts to protect the lake have ramped up significantly since that time -- and the state deserves credit for coming through with funding for urgent

The local plan wasn't just thrown together overnight. It came together slowly through many years of study and plenty of feedback from those likely to be most affected by potential enforcement. The end result was a well-considered, debated and revised plan for the future that demands some commonsense measure be put in place for the long-term benefit of the people living and working in this region -- and especially the many thousands who depend upon Owasco Lake for their drinking water.

As the Cayuga County Board of Health noted in a letter to the governor last month, official adoption of the draft rules sent by local officials to state Department of Health more than two years ago is nowhere in sight. For a governor who has rightfully characterized climate change as a problem that must be confronted with urgency, this level of bureaucratic inefficiency on a specific plan to deal with a climate change-rooted problem can't be justified.

HABs are a problem that will only get worse under the status quo. Water temperatures are rising, and extreme rainfall events that produce heavy runoff from land into the water are happening with more frequency. It's a recipe for toxic algal blooms. But most watersheds are protected by rules and regulations that haven't been updated in decades.

We don't expect necessarily expect Hochul's speech, or the more detailed briefing book that usually follows its delivery, to specifically site adoption of Owasco Lake Watershed rules and regulations as a priority. But we do hope to see a comprehensive HABs action plan. And that plan must include a process for expeditious reviews of all watershed rules and regulations for water bodies that are sources of public drinking water.

One of those effects, as residents in the Owasco Lake Watershed know far too well, is the proliferation of harmful algal blooms. Warmer water temperatures that foster HAB growth and an increase in extreme precipitation events that wash damaging nutrients into water bodies have caused a need for revamped watershed environmental regulations.

Thanks to the comprehensive efforts of a wide spectrum of stakeholders in the Owasco Lake Watershed, a revised set of rules and regulations have been developed and sent to the state.

The Auburn City Council last week approved a resolution urging the state Department of Health to formally adopt a proposed set of revised rules and regulations for the Owasco Lake watershed.

The rules and regulations have not been changed for more than 35 years, and with a lake in peril from excess nutrient loading, Auburn, Owasco and Cayuga County officials more than four years began working on revisions to send to the state.