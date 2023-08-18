The Auburn Police Department along with its partners in law enforcement were afforded a grant by the state of New York to start a Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program. We will collectively go out into neighborhoods with our Community Response Unit to answer questions and listen to concerns that people are having in their neighborhoods. I have attached a form letter that will be going out to residents of neighborhoods that have been effected by gun/violent crimes. It is because of all the partnering agencies and community resources that this grant was made possible. We will continue to make every effort to make people feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods.

Written by: Cpt. Androsko

In the spirit of cooperation and collaboration to reduce the occurrence of violent crime

in the City of Auburn, the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, the Auburn Police

Department, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, the Cayuga County Probation

Department, the New York State Police, the New York State Department of Corrections

and Community Supervision and the Central New York Crime Analysis Center (CNYCAC)

have entered into partnership regarding anti-crime efforts targeting violent crime. This

partnership is a grant called Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE). The purpose of

this grant is to assist all the agencies with providing funds and resources to eliminate or

reduce violent crime in our community. All agencies have been collaboratively working

with each other to deploy personnel with the GIVE grant.

In the near future you will see all of these agencies out in our/your community. These

agencies will be engaging with the public and community explaining the purpose of

GIVE. The community will see these agencies in areas of the city that are referred to

“hot spot” areas and observe them patrolling these areas with a high volume of

personnel. Hot Spot Policing is an implementation of a strategy to address violent crime

and chronic offenders in the City of Auburn. Personnel will focus on top offenders

identified as most responsible for violent crime and geographic locations identified as

hot spots of violent crime. These “hot spot’ areas were chosen through data obtained

through complaints and arrests for violent crimes over the past several years.

If you have any tips or concerns about violent crimes, please reach out to our tip line at

the Auburn Police Department/Finger Lakes Drug Task Force at 315-282-7540. You also

can reach us at our Facebook account at Auburn, N.Y. Police Department or email us at

communitywatch@auburnny.gov. If it is an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

‘This project was supported by Grant #C484936, awarded by the Office of Justice

Programs, U.S. Department of Justice to the State of New York, Division of Criminal

Justice Services (DCJS). Points of view or opinions contained within this document are

those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of

the U.S. Department of Justice or DCJS.’