Earlier this month, Lieutenant Colesante and ECOs Sincebaugh and Prentice conducted a turkey decoy detail in the town of Niles. During the detail, a familiar subject pulled up and shot the decoy out the driver’s side window of his pickup truck while his 14-year-old son watched from the passenger seat. The shooter is well known to Lt. Colesante and ECO Sincebaugh as someone who repeatedly fails to comply with New York State Environmental Conservation Law. The Officers ticketed the subject for possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and shooting from a public highway. Additional charges may follow, pending consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.
d
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn nursing home where a viral video of a sleeping nurse was recorded in March has been issued citations by the New York State Departme…
An Auburn man who had two inert hand grenades faces several criminal charges following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning with law enforcem…
An announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul is a major development in finding a new use for the shuttered Bombardier plant on the west end of Auburn.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
From maintenance positions to internship-type roles, the New York State Fair is filling a variety of positions for the summer and the 13-day f…