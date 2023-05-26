Earlier this month, Lieutenant Colesante and ECOs Sincebaugh and Prentice conducted a turkey decoy detail in the town of Niles. During the detail, a familiar subject pulled up and shot the decoy out the driver’s side window of his pickup truck while his 14-year-old son watched from the passenger seat. The shooter is well known to Lt. Colesante and ECO Sincebaugh as someone who repeatedly fails to comply with New York State Environmental Conservation Law. The Officers ticketed the subject for possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and shooting from a public highway. Additional charges may follow, pending consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.