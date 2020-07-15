Dahlberg: 2020 season promises to be like no other

Actually, Commissioner Rob Manfred and company should have turned to Hollywood for this abbreviated version of a baseball season. The masters of the silver screen might have had enough tricks to roll out to be able to fool fans to make them believe the whole thing is worthwhile.

It's not, as the intrasquad games that will prepare most teams for the weeks ahead have shown. They've been drab affairs that only highlight the absurdity of trying to play a compressed season in the midst of a raging pandemic.

It doesn't figure to get much better once the real games begin, if only because Chico won't be patrolling left field for the Dodgers.

In normal times, Herrera does laundry, lays out the clubhouse buffet and attends to the daily wants and desires of players at Dodger Stadium. But with players straggling in late, manager Dave Roberts told him to put on a uniform and run after anything hit to left field.

After a rocky start, he threw out a runner at second base in one game and robbed Mookie Betts of extra bases with a nice catch in another. He even scored once and advanced to third base on an outfield fly ball when put in to pinch run.