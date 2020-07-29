Dahlberg: Kelly ensures Dodgers get payback on Astros

It seems Kelly, as anyone who watched the video of him breaking a window at his house on an errant pitch, sometimes struggles with his control.

Ironically, the pandemic is partly to blame for the dust-up even happening this year. The Astros and Dodgers weren't supposed to meet on the original 2020 schedule, something that upset Dodger fans so much they had planned to go to Anaheim and boo the team when they played the Angels.

Just as upsetting has been the lack of contrition on the part of the Astros, who offered half-hearted apologies during spring training for a scheme that won them a World Series. At first defiant, they later said they were sorry if anyone was offended by what they had done, though they didn't seem terribly sorry about anything.

And while the scheme cost both the team's manager and general manager their jobs, it's important to remind everyone that the players — unlike Kelly — never paid a price at all.

No suspension, no fine, no nothing.

The price they paid Tuesday night wasn't much, but it was something. The Astros were exposed for the cheaters they are, Baker got a fine and fans everywhere were reminded that the Astros didn't deserve their world title.