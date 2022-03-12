Dahlin steps into spotlight again with Sabres playing outdoors in Hamilton

The spotlight of the NHL All-Star Game introduced casual hockey fans to the remarkable talent of Rasmus Dahlin, but the skills challenge and 3-on-3 event last month in Las Vegas didn’t show all of what the 21-year-old defenseman can do on the ice.

When the Sabres skated off with a 5-1 victory over the Maple Leafs in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena last week, reporters in Canada took notice of the way Dahlin managed to shut down the star players in blue and white.

When Jack Eichel returned to Buffalo for the first time since the franchise-altering trade, Dahlin skated against the Golden Knights for more than 25 minutes and kept Vegas’ top line off the scoresheet.

And a bigger audience will be introduced to an older, more experienced Dahlin when the Sabres face the Maple Leafs outdoors at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Heritage Classic, which will be televised in the United States on TNT, is the latest opportunity for Dahlin to show he thrives under the spotlight.

“It’s really nice to play in front of a lot of people, different stage, a lot of media,” said Dahlin. “You feel a little different between a regular season game and something special like that. I’m excited, for sure.”

Everyone around the NHL knew from the moment Dahlin arrived in Buffalo that his poise with the puck was rare for a teenage defenseman. However, it wasn’t until this season, his fourth since being drafted first overall by Buffalo in 2018, that Dahlin showed he’s capable of shutting down top players on the other team.

Trusted by coach Don Granato to take the ice in any situation, Dahlin has averaged a career-high 23:48 of ice time across 57 games. He has eight goals, and his 37 points are third on the Sabres, only seven off the 44 he produced as a rookie in 2018-19.

Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette called Dahlin “one of the most underrated defensemen in the league,” before a 6-1 win over the Sabres on Monday. Dahlin’s maturation on the ice has earned the respect of players across the NHL, most notably his fellow All-Stars who were in Las Vegas.

Sabres coach Don Granato told reporters he routinely hears from general managers, scouts and opposing coaches that Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju are becoming more difficult to play against this season.

“Playing a good season, get to the All-Star Game, it’s probably a good confidence booster, probably realize, ‘All right, I belong here, I’m one of the best in the league’ and start to feel that confidence coming,” Sabres center Tage Thompson, whose development will also be the talk of the TNT broadcast Sunday, said of Dahlin. “Just start to roll with it every game, it starts to build even more. I mean, some of the plays he’s making are just ridiculous. So, he’s fun to watch, especially when he’s got the puck on his stick.”

The transformation of Dahlin’s game can be traced to March 17, 2021, when former coach Ralph Krueger was fired and replaced by Granato, who gave Dahlin permission to use his effortless skating to lead the Sabres’ rush up the ice.

But Dahlin didn’t thrive in a top-pairing role immediately. He had some difficult nights at the start of this season, including Nov. 29 when he was on the ice for four goals against, including two shorthanded. Dahlin wasn’t discouraged, though. He was first on the ice the following practice, working through one-on-one drills with assistant coaches to address specific areas of defending in his own zone.

When Dahlin isn’t happy about a particular mistake, he often texts Granato after a game with a request to watch video the next day. The timidness evident from Dahlin in previous seasons is also gone. A target of opposing teams every time he touches the puck, Dahlin isn’t afraid to get into physical confrontations.

“We use him a lot on defensive zone faceoffs because if you win it to him, he's gonna make the right decision and it's more likely you're getting out of the zone,” said Granato. “And if you lose it, he knows, you’ve got teams running faceoff plays and guys running all over the place and he reads and reacts as good as anybody defensively, which is something that he never was given credit for, you never saw. .... And he plays with grit. He’s a gritty, gritty player.”

Dahlin has skated 25-plus minutes in a game on 23 occasions this season. He has eight multi-point games, and his impact can’t simply be measured by statistics, whether it’s his ability to break pressure in the offensive zone on the power play before sending a cross-ice pass through a seam to a teammate or using a body check along the boards to create a turnover.

Opponents grow frustrated by Dahlin’s ability to make a play that others can’t. And he’s essentially the quarterback of the Sabres’ 5-on-5 offense, often escaping an opponent and firing a pass up the ice or carrying the puck himself. Jacob Bryson, a fellow Buffalo defenseman, recently called Dahlin, “a breakout machine.”

“I think it’s a mix between a lot of experience and the trust from the coaches,” Dahlin said of his improvement defensively. “In the beginning, I don’t know what game it was, but I made a few mistakes. You live and learn. You learn from those mistakes, and you just get better every day. I think that’s one of the biggest things. … This is probably my first year playing against top lines, too, so it makes me confident.”

For many hockey fans, particularly across Canada, this will be their first glimpse at the development of the Sabres’ young core, including Thompson (24 years old), Dylan Cozens (21), Peyton Krebs (21), Jokiharju (22), Casey Mittelstadt (23), Mattias Samuelsson (21) and Alex Tuch (25).

And it will be Dahlin’s first outdoor experience in the NHL. He hasn’t spent much time on outdoor rinks since his childhood in Sweden. Dahlin beamed when discussing the opportunity to face the Maple Leafs in wintry weather. The Sabres will use their outdoor practice Saturday to prepare for the elements. And at a young age, he’s learned to thrive in pressure-packed environments.

“He just wants to be the guy that everyone leans on, and the team looks for, to turn to, when you need a goal, when you need him to shut down someone,” Thompson said. “I think he likes the challenge, he likes to be challenged and he rises to the occasion. I think he plays better when he’s challenged.”

Lineup notes

Winger Rasmus Asplund and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald didn’t practice Friday after suffering injuries in the 3-1 win over Vegas. Asplund felt good Friday morning, Granato said, but needed imaging to rule out a serious injury. There was no update on Fitzgerald.

The Maple Leafs will start Petr Mrazek in goal Sunday against Buffalo. Mrazek allowed five goals on 31 shots in the loss to the Sabres last week.

