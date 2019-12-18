Damien Alford

Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-5
Weight: 210
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
High School: McArthur (Fla.)
Biography: High School: Played one season at McArthur for head coach Pierre Senatus … Rated the No. 114 receiver in the Class of 2020 and No. 102 prospect in Florida by the 247Sports.com composite … PrepStar All-Southeast Region selection … Totaled 1,379 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns, including 26 catches for 590 yards and 10 scores, to help the Mustangs to an 8-3 record and a berth in the 2019 FHSAA Class 7A regional semifinals … Voted McArthur’s Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year … Team captain … Previously attended Dalbé-Viau Secondary School in Lachine, Quebec, Canada … Member of the U-18 Canadian National Team that competed against the United States in the 2019 International Bowl … Forward on the McArthur basketball team.