Darnold has 'good shot' at returning as Jets QB next week

Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He finished that game, but missed the next two contests as Joe Flacco started in his place. Darnold reinjured his shoulder at Kansas City on Nov. 1, but also completed that game. He sat out the following week against New England, though, when he didn't like how his shoulder felt during practice.

The Jets had their bye-week break last week, but Darnold wasn't ready to return and has sat out practice all week and was officially listed as doubtful. Flacco will start Sunday against the Chargers.

"I mean, obviously, I want to play," Darnold said Monday. "I always want to go out there and put it on the line for my teammates and my coaches and just go out there and play football. That's what I love to do and that's first and foremost. Obviously, as well, I've got to think about me."

Darnold has struggled this season when he has played, along with the rest of the Jets' last-ranked offense. The third-year quarterback has only three touchdown passes — the same number Flacco had against New England in New York's 27-20 loss — and six interceptions. His 65.9 quarterback rating is the worst in the NFL among quarterbacks who have made at least four starts, and is the lowest of his career.