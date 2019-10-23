Candidate name: David Badami
Municipality: Skaneateles
Office sought: Town Board
Political party (or parties): Republican
Age: 53
Family information: Single. Father to daughter Addison, 12, son Henry, 10 and son Harry, 8.
Professional and previous political experience: Professional: Consultant in the surgical spine field. Past national sales manager for Master Lock Company. Former attorney and law partner. Current Town of Skaneateles board Member and former Deputy Town Supervisor Former Village of Skaneateles Zoning Board of Appeals Member
Education: B.A. Colgate University Juris Doctor/Masters of Business Administration Hofstra University
Message to voters: I am proud to have represented the Town of Skaneateles on the Town Board for the last 4 years. I am seeking re-election to that position. No other candidate matches my business background and legal experience - both of which have been instrumental in allowing me to better represent you and your interests in Town matters. When I ran 4 years ago, I pledged to be fiscally responsible while maintaining the high level of services that our taxpayers deserve. Not only have I kept that promise, staying well below the tax cap for each of the last 4 years, but have done so while adding to and refining the services the Town provides to its residents. The Town is definitely a better place now than it was 4 years ago, and we’re just getting started. A few highlights of accomplishments:We are upgrading outdated conventional street lighting to green LED lighting, saving the Town hundreds of thousands of dollars over the long term, as well as improving visibility and safety. We have committed to a solar array at the Town transfer station that will help offset our reliance on fossil fuels. While construction is imminent, a second location in the Town for another array is already under discussion. A 9 Element Watershed Management Plan is being sponsored by the Town in conjunction with the Lake Association, in order to study how best to combat nutrient loading and other causes of HABs in our Lake. The Plan, once concluded, will enable us to apply for state funding and other grants which will be used to support projects to fight HABs.Revised the Town zoning code to increase planning board site review for projects within 1000 feet of the Lake or other watercourse.Obtained an $80,000 grant to upgrade the bathroom facilities at Austin Park. Since acquiring the Park last year, we have made numerous improvements and upgrades to make it a more enjoyable experience for all.We formed a Hamlet Committee to better understand and coordinate proposed development in our Northern Hamlets. As the Town Liason to that Committee, I am excited to see what feedback we receive over the next few months! We even have the County Executive coming to our next meeting to let us know he supports our efforts! Oversaw the Town’s first acquisition of development rights to preserve open space and views of ten acres of watershed on West Lake Road. Improved Town Roads via numerous paving projects - all thanks to Alan Wellington and his crew at the highway Department. Concluded plans for locating a new Town Hall on Fennell Street. These plans call for a multi year approach that will be the subject of numerous public hearings and input. These are just a few of the issues and projects I have undertaken to work on during my last 4 years on the Board. Do we still have issues and challenges ahead? Yes we do, but no one - No One - will work harder than me on your behalf. I remain a mouthpiece for the community. I always want to know your thoughts and what is important to you. Thank you for your continued support and trust.