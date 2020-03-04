Daytona tweaks Speedweeks

NASCAR will hit the road for its first race in 2021, part of a schedule shakeup that starts at Daytona International Speedway.

The track announced several changes to the start of the annual racing season Wednesday. They include running the exhibition Busch Clash on the 3.56-mile road course that winds through the Daytona infield and packing seven races as well as Daytona 500 pole qualifying into a six-day span.

The tweaks eliminate two traditional “dark days” at the track during Speedweeks and should provide a better fan experience leading into NASCAR’s premier event, the Daytona 500.

“This has been in the works with NASCAR for a while,” track President Chip Wile told The Associated Press. “We really want to continue to evolve. Obviously, there’s a ton of fan interest around road-course racing. We’ve had a road course here since 1959 and we feel like what better way to showcase the property and differentiate that race even more from the Daytona 500 than running the road course under the lights?”

NASCAR teams have pushed for a shorter season for years, arguing that the 12-week offseason is too short given how little downtime there is during the racing calendar.