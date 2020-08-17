Dazzling debut: Top drivers welcome more roadies at Daytona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Racing the road course at Daytona International Speedway could have been a debacle.

No practice. No qualifying. No experience for most of the field.

Drivers balked, some fearing a lack of preparation would result in a ton of consternation. But the Cup Series' debut race on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile layout turned out better than anyone expected.

Chase Elliott ended up in victory lane, winning his third consecutive road-course race for Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. to notch his second win of the season and eighth in the last three years.

The event was moved from Watkins Glen in upstate New York to Daytona because of state health restrictions; NASCAR could not meet New York's quarantine requirements for out-of-state visitors.

It landed in NASCAR's hometown, Daytona. Although the race didn't have the bumper-to-bumper action or spectacular crashes of a typical restrictor-plate race, it was lively enough to create some buzz about whether Daytona's road course should become a series staple.

"It's one that I would like to see if we could put it on the schedule," runner-up Hamlin said. "I'd love to see it. I think it's a good racetrack for us."