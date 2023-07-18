City of Auburn

Equalization rate 100

* Gordie Walker, 46 Fitch Ave., Auburn, to Justin W. Leone, 43 Pulaski St. Apt. 2, Auburn, property at 26 Steel St., $108,000. Assessment $94,300.

* Gerard Corrado, 7266 Plainville Road, Memphis, to Gerard Corrado, as trustee of the LSNJ Revocable Living Trust, 7266 Plainville Road, Memphis, property at 66 Steel St., $0. Assessment $73,600.

* Tyler A. Nevidomsky and Ashley N. Nevidomsky, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn NY LLC (same address), property at 335 Clark St., $0. Assessment $124,200.

* Tyler A. Nevidomsky, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn NY LLC (same address), property at 17 Canoga St., $0. Assessment $109,400.

* Tyler A. Nevidomsky, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn NY LLC (same address), property at 225-227 Woodlawn Ave., $0. Assessment $113,100.

* Tyler A. Nevidomsky, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn NY LLC (same address), property at 106-108 Janet St., $0. Assessment $103,700.

* Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn NY LLC, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, property at 25 Court St., $0. Assessment $69,600.

* Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn NY LLC, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, property at 23 Court St., $0. Assessment $116,800.

* Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn NY LLC, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, property at 23 Court St. S., $0. Assessment $1,200.

* Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn NY LLC, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, property at 25 Court St. Rear, $0. Assessment $2,300.

* Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn NY LLC, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, property at 27 Court St., $0. Assessment $158,400.

* Johnny C. Nevidomsky and Ann Marie Nevidomsky, 7220 North St. Road, Auburn, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn NY LLC, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, property at 27 Westlake Ave., $0. Assessment $26,500.

* Joshua M. Wright and Laura E. Woordard, 26 Evans St., Auburn, to U.S. Bank National Association, property at 26 Evans St., $100. Assessment $98,500.

* Richard Parisi and Sarah R. Parisi, 65 Lexington Ave., Auburn, to Ryan P. Sincebaugh, 145 Garrow St. Extension, Auburn, property at 33-35 Hoffman St., $40,000. Assessment $65,300.

* George J. Eisenschmidt, 606 Lamb Road, Seneca Falls, to Bud Morris Jr., 101 Dawson Ave., Auburn, property at 129 Franklin St., $85,000. Assessment $95,800.

* Beverley S. Smith, 144 York St., Auburn, to Beverley S. Smith (same address), as trustee of the Beverley S. Smith Living Trust, property at 144 York St., $0. Assessment $69,100.

* Raghunandana Venkatapathy, Cedar Park, TX, to Rachel Bailey, 6070 E. Lake Road, Auburn, property at 24-26 Easterly Ave., $232,000. Assessment $147,200.

* Thomas Guido III, 261 Bullville Road, Montgomery, and Michael F. Greenberg, 1721 James St., Merrick, to Sherri L. Campagnola, 14 Morris St., Auburn, property at 131 Standart Ave., $133,000. Assessment $111,500.

* Michael A. Bufano and Maria B. Bufano, 54 Maple St., Auburn, to Marc Dushatinski, 170 Perrine St., Auburn, property at 54 Maple St., $158,000. Assessment $132,100.

* Tyler Brundidge, 30 Willard St., Auburn, to Daniel Marquart, 68 Cayuga St., Auburn, property at 30 Willard St., $114,500. Assessment $82,500.

* Matthew J. Vienne, as executor of the last will and testament of John L. Vienne (aka John L. Cumm and John Lawrence Vienne), 64 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, to REO Holdings 1 LLC, Bedminster, NJ, property at 64 Hamilton Ave., $65,000. Assessment $76,200.

* JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property at 76 Pulaski St., $0. Assessment $91,400.

* Michael L. Perez, 110 Scott Ave., Syracuse, to Perez Property Management LLC (same address), property at 4 Paul St., $0. Assessment $79,900.

* John J. Bruton and Rose A. Bruton, 241 Franklin St., Auburn, to John J. Bruton and Rose A. Bruton, as trustees for the John and Rose Bruton Living Trust (same address), property at 241 Franklin St., $0. Assessment $222,600.

Town of Aurelius

Equalization rate 100

* Myria Newman to County of Cayuga (same address), property at 6875 Beech Tree Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Brutus

Equalization rate 78

* Timothy Joseph and Kathleen Joseph, 9744 Oakland Road, Weedsport, to Francis Gross and Mary Beth Gross, 9460 State Route 34, Weedsport, and Christopher J. Gross, 8756 State Route 34, Weedsport, vacant property at Oakland Road, $140,000. Assessment $59,600.

* Geoffery G. Fritsch and Etta C. Fritsch, 8909 N. Willow St., Weedsport, to Jenny Fritsch, 2 Florence St., Auburn, Deanna Longyear, 79 Halsey St., Port Byron, and Megan Henderson, 8858 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, property at 8909 N. Willow St., $1. Assessment $110,000.

* Tyler A. Nevidomsky, 2105 Sarr Road, Weedsport, to Tate Enterprises of Auburn NY LLC (same address), property at 8828 S. Seneca St., $0. Assessment $66,500.

* William Hathaway and Irene Hathaway to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 2685 Liberty St., $0. Assessment N/A.

* Michael Wildey to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 8852 S. Seneca St., $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Cato

Equalization rate 76

* Alec J. Wieczorek II, as executor of the estate of Sally C. Jewell, 3565 Jorolemon Road, Jordan, to Aaron F. Leentjes, 142 Swamp Road, Cherry Valley, property at 10031 Jordan Road, $115,000. Assessment $83,400.

* Darr Smith, 67 Holley St., Auburn, to Joshua R. Smith, 127 N. Division St., Auburn, property at Bonta Bridge Road, $130 and $180. Assessment $17,763 and $13,158.

Town of Conquest

Equalization rate 94

* Susan M. Parker, 2048 Emerson Road, Weedsport, to Rachel Parker (same address), property at 2048 Emerson Road, $0. Assessment $36,900.

* Mark McLoughlin and Alyssa Georgiade to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 9642 Stickles Lane, $0. Assessment N/A.

* Matthew J. Hollfeider, 10546 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, to Angela L. Mancini, 5 Grampian Road Apt. 35, Liverpool, property at 10546 Duck Lake Road, $122,500. Assessment $91,900.

Town of Genoa

Equalization rate 98

* Jessie M. Thompson, 4 Silver Ave., Auburn, and Melissa M. Thompson, 11186 State Route 90, Locke, as the executrixes of the estate of Kathleen J. Thompson, 11186 State Route 90, Locke, to Jessie M. Thompson (same address), Melissa M. Thompson (same address) and Felicia J. Thompson, 66 Grove St., Moravia, property at 11186 State Route 90, $0. Assessment $50,100.

* Scott E. Shaw, as co-trustee of the Eugene W. Shaw and Beverly J. Shaw Trust, 788 State Route 34B, King Ferry, and Linda Shaw Bush (aka Linda A. Bush) (fka Linda L. Muncil), as co-trustee of the Eugene W. Shaw and Beverly J. Shaw Trust, 825 Lansingville Road, Lansing, to Lauren Mailler, 36 Fall Creek Road, Freeville, property at 622 State Route 34B, $135,000. Assessment $140,000.

* Rebecca Hewitt to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 496 State Route 34, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Ira

Equalization rate 85

* Douglas Combes to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 12924 White Cemetery Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

* John E. Ryan and Sharon E. Ryan to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, properties at 12503 North Road and North Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

* Gloria C. Hurd to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 11623 Bradt Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

* Bernice Sgroi and Mark Kavney to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 11676 Farnam Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Ledyard

Equalization rate 100

* Daniel J. Fessenden and Marnie A. Fessenden, 3727 Brick Church Road, Union Springs, to Ryan D. Beebee, 3626 State Route 90, Aurora, part of 3727 Brick Church Road, $100,000. Assessment $649,900.

* Shawn Morgan to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 2215 Moonshine Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

* Paul Cadran and Marcia Cadran to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 2189 State Route 90, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Locke

Equalization rate 97

* Richard T. Baran, 8051 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Weedsport, to Heidi L. Doty, 2850 Sand Beach Road, Auburn, property at Pierce Road, $0. Assessment $65,300.

Town of Mentz

Equalization rate 88

* Ronald J. Falsey, 9493 Conquest Road, Port Byron, to Ronald J. Falsey and Barbara Ann Falsey (same address), property at 9493 Conquest Road, $0. Assessment $131,023.

* Virgil Hobby Sr. to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 8286 Halsey Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Montezuma

Equalization rate 62

* Ralph Gannetti and Mary Gannetti to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 7649 Beach Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

* Sandrea M. Decker, Kristy M. Stebbins, as executrices of the estate of Sandra M. Decker, Susan M. Barth, Donald W. Decker, Kevin Smith, Joseph W. Lawton, as co-executor of the estate of Sandra M. Decker, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 7390 Decker Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Moravia

Equalization rate 66

* Anthony J. Ruffini, 190 N. Main St., Moravia, to Chase Needham and Kate Needham, 12 Hunt Lane, Ithaca, property at 190 N. Main St., $399,000. Assessment $210,000.

* Ashley Wood to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 5623 Sayles Corners Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

* Louis J. Condes and Rebecca Condes to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 5442 Chestnut Ridge Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Owasco

Equalization rate 63

* Stephen F. Coleman, 5590 Town Hall Road, Auburn, to Jennifer Coleman, 10224 Bonta Bridge Road, Jordan, and Michael S. Coleman, 5590 Town Hall Road, Auburn, as co-trustees of the Stephen F. Coleman Irrevocable Trust, property at 5590 Town Hall Road, $0. Assessment $258,800.

* Jon R. Salvati, 5696 McClelland Dr., Auburn, as executor of the last will and testament of Barbara M. Salvati, to Marcus D. Williams and Kayla Ohora, 4 Mary St., Auburn, property at 101 Eastwood Ave., $219,900. Assessment $118,700.

Town of Sennett

Equalization rate 78

* Robert F. Novak and Dolores M. Novak, 7967 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn, to Lee F. Casler, 6472 Beech Road, Auburn, as trustee of the Robert F. Novak Irrevocable Trust, 6472 Beech Road, Auburn, property at 7967 Grant Ave. Road, $0. Assessment $185,500.

* Alice Engstrom and Russell Morehouse to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 3037 Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

* Anne Van Holtz to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Franklin Street Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Springport

Equalization rate 99

* William E. Krause and Lucinda A. Krause, 1675 Honoco Road, Aurora, to Melissa Henry, 2 Homer St., Union Springs, property at 2 Homer St., $103,090. Assessment $101,500.

* W. Nelson Walter, as trustee of the William N. Walter and Carolyn McD Walter Family Trust Agreement, York, ME, to Stephanie M. Spring, 12 Maple St., Marcellus, property at 15 Spring St., $105,000. Assessment $71,200.

* Mark Thurston and Mindy E. Smith (aka Mindy Thurston) to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 5345 Lockwood Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Sterling

Equalization rate 81

* Christine King, 7133 State Route 104 Apt. 3, Oswego, to Richard Howard Stebbins III, 295 Durbin Road, Hannibal, propert at 1940 Nichols Road, $80,000. Assessment $48,100.

* William Hardy to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 13681 Queens Farms Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Summerhill

Equalization rate 69

* 3W Properties LLC to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 1240 Lake Como Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

* Connie L. Barrows and Dale Barrows, as administrator of the estate of Connie L. Barrows, to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 439 Hinman Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

* Randy Foster, 43 ½ Main St., Cortland, to Judy Foster, 462 Salt Road, Locke, property at 462 Salt Road, $1. Assessment $87,500.

Town of Throop

Equalization rate 77

* Michael A. Cardinell, 2208 Sine Road, Auburn, to Randy C. Smith Jr. and Leah A. Smith, 2690 Bell St., Weedsport, property at Sine Road, $10,000. Assessment $2,000.

* John T. Smith and Chae Un Smith to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Turnpike Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

* Richard Babiarz to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at Potter Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Venice

Equalization rate 83

* Hope Saville to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 2765 Putnam Parkway, $0. Assessment N/A.

* Alton Palmer and Daniel Palmer to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 2460 Stewarts Corners Road, $0. Assessment N/A.

Town of Victory

Equalization rate 92

* Barbara Murphy to County of Cayuga, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, property at 1133 Bell Road, $0. Assessment N/A.