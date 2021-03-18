De Blasio gets vaccinated, blasts Cuomo on rules

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio got his COVID-19 shot on Thursday, then ripped the state's embattled governor, Andrew Cuomo, accusing the fellow Democrat of letting his personal political crisis influence important decisions on pandemic restrictions.

The mayor's ire revolved around Cuomo's decision Wednesday to lift a ban on indoor fitness classes — just a day after de Blasio said it was still unsafe for groups of people to exercise together indoors.

"The state of New York continues to make decisions without consulting the city of New York or our health experts or any locality, and this is why we need local control," said de Blasio, who has long chafed under Cuomo's broad power to set coronavirus policy.

De Blasio implied that Cuomo, who is facing sexual harassment allegations from several women, is easing coronavirus restrictions to curry favor with a virus-weary public.

"Is this being done because of what the data and science is telling us or is this being done for political reasons?" de Blasio asked. "Because it sure as hell looks like a lot of these decisions are being made by the governor because of his political needs."

A message was sent seeking comment from the governor's office.