De Blasio says city will 'fully reopen' by July 1

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he expects to see COVID-19 restrictions lifted and the city "fully reopen" by July 1.

"We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength," the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC.

De Blasio cited rising COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreasing hospitalization rates for his optimistic projection. About half of all adults in the city have now had at least one vaccine dose.

"What we can say with assurance is, we're giving COVID no room to run in New York City," de Blasio said.

At a virtual news briefing later Thursday, he added: "This is going to be the summer of New York City. We are all going to get to enjoy this city again, and people are going to flock here from all over the country to be a part of this amazing moment in New York City.

The mayor doesn't have unilateral power to lift remaining pandemic restrictions. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has maintained throughout the pandemic that decisions on when restaurants, theaters, offices and other places can open at full capacity are his alone.