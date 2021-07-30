Deal 'em up! Scherzer, Turner, Bryant, Báez and Berríos move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest noise, getting Scherzer and Turner for a talented quartet of young prospects. The ace and star shortstop could help them close a three-game gap behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who did just fine in landing Bryant for their lineup.

While much of the day hinged on which teams added players — Atlanta got Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario and reliever Richard Rodriguez, among them — it also was about which clubs broke apart.

The Cubs traded away major pieces from their 2016 World Series championship, sending Báez to the New York Mets and Bryant to the Giants, a day after shipping Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees. The Cubs also dealt Kimbrel, their dominant closer, crosstown to the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

"I want to personally thank Anthony Rizzo, Javy Báez and Kris Bryant," Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "Together they played critical roles for one of the most successful runs in Chicago Cubs history."

"They each secured a place in the hearts of Cubs fans everywhere. While their days taking the field together as Cubs have come to an end, they gave us memories we will hold forever," he said.