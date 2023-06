Obituaries on the following notices may be published in the next edition of the Citizen.

COOK, Rosemary (Cunningham), 96, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Finger Lakes Center for Living. Funeral service to be offered Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.