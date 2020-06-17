Debate rages on as attention shifts back to Redskins nickname

Snyder has owned the team since 1999 and shown no indication he'd make a change like Washington's NBA franchise did in 1995, going from the Bullets to Wizards. When a 2016 Washington Post poll found nine in 10 Native Americans aren’t offended by the name, Snyder said the team, fans and community believe it “represents honor, respect and pride.”

A peer-reviewed UC Berkeley study co-authored by Eason and University of Michigan diversity of social transformation professor of psychology Stephanie Fryberg that was released earlier this year revealed 49% of the 1,000 Native Americans surveyed agreed or strongly agreed that the name was offensive. That number goes up to 67% among those who strongly identify as Native.

“How do you poll the use of the ‘N-word?’” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter, leader of the “Change the Mascot” campaign. “Are you actually going to take a vote on whether or not that’s OK? If you’re degrading and disrespecting someone, you should not do it, even though it’s just a few people.”

Since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, protests have erupted around the world, with much of the conversation centered on systematic racism and police brutality against black people in the U.S.