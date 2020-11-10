DeChambeau brings his bulk and behemoth drives to Augusta

Since then, rapid advancement in technology — bigger drivers, better science, solid-core golf balls — allowed everyone to join the distance race. The difference is DeChambeau has taken it to another level through his athleticism.

He got bigger and stronger to swing faster and hit the ball even farther. And he has no idea if he's nearing the limits or just getting started.

"Every day I'm trying to get faster and stronger and I'm trying to hit it as far as possible," DeChambeau said.

He said he is hitting it farther than when he won the U.S. Open in September by six shots with the lowest score ever at Winged Foot, and farther than when he last played in Las Vegas a month ago. And the description of his pre-shot routine was telling.

"I'm just trying to get up there like I'm in a batter's box swinging as hard as I can, trying to hit a home run," he said. "I don't know if there's a better way to say it."

Length has been an advantage going back to Bobby Jones and Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros.

Length is not everything, and DeChambeau would be the first to concede that. Ask him about Winged Foot and he will talk about how well he hit his irons for the week, not to mention his short game. It's no different at the Masters.