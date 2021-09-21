DeChambeau stands out even as he puts emphasis on US team

He also said his beef with Brooks Koepka, which has been going on for two years, is not an issue this week and could be coming to an end.

"A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two," he said, without offering up what those external factors might be. "We had some great conversations Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week, as well. I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine."

He said "something fun" was on the horizon, without giving more details.

Whether he's bashing drives or blowing off all but his own, hand-picked members of the media, DeChambeau has become must-see golf. He says his desire is to showcase his game and his personality. Now it's a matter of making that fit into a team concept. There were times he had to remind himself of that.

Players fanned out across Whistling Straits for the first full day of practice, offering a few hints on potential pairings, some of them obvious.

Jordan Spieth was with Justin Thomas, a partnership that went 3-1 in a losing effort in France, while FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay was with Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, close friends and partners at the Presidents Cup.