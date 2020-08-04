Defending champ Rafael Nadal to miss US Open amid pandemic

Nadal's plan to skip the U.S. Open came shortly after the Madrid Open, scheduled for September, was canceled because of the pandemic.

"We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play," Nadal wrote on Twitter. "I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen."

In last year's thriller of a men's final at Flushing Meadows, Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in 4 hours, 50 minutes. That gave Nadal four titles at the U.S. Open and a total of 19 across all the Grand Slam tournaments, just one away from Federer's career mark.

Federer will be absent from the U.S. Open, too, but because of two operations on his right knee this year.

The last Grand Slam tournament contested without either Federer or Nadal was the 1999 U.S. Open — four years before Nadal made his debut at one of the sport's four most prestigious events.

The USTA has given repeated indications it intends to go forward with the U.S. Open, despite the spikes in cases around the United States, saying in a news release last week: "New York State continues to be one of the safest places in the country as it relates to the COVID-19 virus."