DeGrom resumes throwing, Syndergaard set for rehab stint

NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom played catch at Citi Field on Wednesday after an MRI showed improvement with the right forearm tightness that has sidelined him since July 7, while Noah Syndergaard will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday.

It was the first time deGrom played catch since being shut down from throwing entirely four weeks ago.

"We'll see where we go from here," manager Luis Rojas said. "There's not a progression mapped out yet on how things are going to keep going, but at least getting to play catch today, that's great news for us."

Rojas did not know details of what the MRI showed, except there was enough improvement for doctors to clear him for throwing.

Zack Scott, New York's acting general manager, said Tuesday that deGrom would have the imaging reviewed by Dr. David Altchek, and if Altchek cleared him, the two-time Cy Young Award winner would begin a throwing program immediately.

DeGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list last weekend and isn't eligible to return until Sept. 13. Scott said Tuesday that deGrom was unlikely to be ready by that date even if he did resume throwing this week.