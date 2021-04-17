DeGrom strikes out 9 in row, 14 in all, Mets beat Rockies

DENVER — Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters against Colorado on Saturday, falling one shy of matching Tom Seaver's major league record.

He fell short of the record and nearly missed a win.

DeGrom finished with 14 strikeouts to lead the New York Mets over the Rockies 4-3 in a doubleheader opener. He threw his last pitch trailing and wound up with a win for just the third time — the first since 2015.

Seaver set the record against San Diego on April 22, 1970, striking out his final 10 batters in a 19-strikeout performance.

"That would have been nice to reach but fell a little short," deGrom said with a smile.

Coming off a 14-strikeout performance in a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia, deGrom became just the ninth pitcher to strike out as many as nine in a row.