DeGrom's ERA rises above 1.00 as Mets beat Brewers 3-2

NEW YORK — His ERA over 1.00 for the first time this season, Jacob deGrom will skip the All-Star Game.

The Mets' ace gave up a pair of solo home runs and got his third straight no-decision as New York beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in an eight-inning doubleheader opener Wednesday.

Manager Luis Rojas and deGrom are both open to deGrom pitching on short rest in Sunday's first-half finale.

"Being named to an All-Star team is a great honor," said deGrom, a four-time All-Star. "But I'm going to take that time and just enjoy it with my family, whether I pitch Sunday or not. Get healthy for the second half."

DeGrom, who threw 85 pitches Wednesday, said he will adjust his between starts routine — which usually includes two side sessions — and may pitched Sunday. If deGrom doesn't pitch then, he'd likely open the second half for the Mets at Pittsburgh on July 16.

"I think Jake's mindset is here — he just wants to be with his team and he wants to produce for his team," Rojas said. "With everything that's happened this season, I think his mindset is just if he's going to pitch, he's going to pitch here."