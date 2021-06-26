DeGrom's shutout streak ends at 31 innings, Mets top Phils

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner saw his ERA rise from 0.50 to 0.69, still the lowest by any pitcher through 13 starts since earned runs became a statistic in 1913.

DeGrom pitched with men on base in three of his six innings but was able to limit the damage. After allowing his first run, deGrom got a groundout from Ronald Torreyes and following his second run, he snagged Luke Williams' comebacker.

Even with the mechanics limiting him to sliders and fastballs, deGrom threw 18 pitches over 100 mph.

"He wasn't happy with how he threw the ball today, giving up two runs through six," Conforto said. "That's a pretty high bar, he's set for himself and we've all set for him but he really is that good. When he's on top of his game, he's that good.

"You might get one off of him but when he has his stuff, good luck and that's the kind of competitor that he is. He expects that level of play from himself," he said.

DeGrom also got another hit. His single in the fifth was his 12th this year and raised his average to .414.

After Mets reliever Edwin Diaz (2-1) allowed the Phillies to take a 3-2 lead on a sacrifice fly by Maton in the ninth, the Mets came back.