Delay adds workload, costs and cash flow uncertainty

Asked if the Switzerland-based Olympic body would meet some of the extra costs from its own insurance policy or billion-dollar reserve fund, the official line Thursday was that it's too early to say.

It was also unclear how the payments from broadcasters will be structured.

"We're only just getting into all of this," said Timo Lumme, the managing director of television and marketing.

Broadcasters including NBC contributed 73% of the IOC's $5.7 billion income from the previous four-year cycle up to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Of that, $540 went to the governing bodies of the 28 core Summer Games sports.

That figure is expected to go up for Tokyo, but it's still unclear when the governing bodies will get IOC payments from their share of those revenues.

The IOC has not committed to paying 25% of that money in advance in 2020 in 2020 to ease the governing bodies' cash flow. Many face extra costs for Tokyo while also having to cancel revenue-earning world championships and other international events.

"They'll get to 2021, but in what condition?" said Francesco Ricci Bitti, head of the group of Summer Games sports known as ASOIF, this week. He told The Associated Press that "15 to 20 are very dependent on Olympics funding."