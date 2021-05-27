Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

The NCAA has turned to Congress for help as it tries to reform its rules to allow athletes to be paid for endorsements, personal appearances and autograph signings.

Several states, including Florida, Georgia and Mississippi, have laws scheduled to take effect July 1 that would open the NIL market to college athletes.

The NCAA hopes to have news rules in place by July 1 as well.

The NCAA's current proposals regarding NIL would allow athletes to enter financial arrangements with third parties. Schools would be banned from being involved in the transactions or paying athletes.

While the NCAA has loosened restrictions on how athletes can be compensated over the years, it has held firm to the notion they are not employees.

Murphy has been one of the most vocal advocates for college athlete rights on Capitol Hill. His latest bill would upend the college model, helping athletes "get the pay and protections they deserve" and forcing the NCAA to "treat them as equals rather than second-class citizens. It's a civil rights issue, and a matter of basic fairness."

If Murphy's bill became law, athletes would be granted employee status and both public and private colleges would deemed their employers under an amended NLRA.