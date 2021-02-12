Denny Hamlin seeks historic 3rd straight Daytona 500 victory

He landed multiple sponsors through his activism and Wallace brought that funding to Michael Jordan and Hamlin for the launch of 23XI Racing. Jordan and Wallace are the only Black majority owner and driver combination in the sport, and this team has the sponsorship and support that could finally give Wallace a chance at his first Cup Series victory.

Wallace expects Jordan to demand results.

"He wants winning race cars, he wants a winning race driver and he took an opportunity to invest in me and he has seen something that sparked his interest," Wallace said. "We're just going to go out and do what I know how to do, not change up anything, not try too hard because of MJ or because of Denny or because of the opportunity."

Pitbull is another celebrity new to NASCAR team ownership. The entertainer signed on with Justin Marks to field Trackhouse Racing this year for Daniel Suarez, the only full-time Mexican driver in NASCAR.

Pitbull views his newest endeavor as an opportunity to promote multiple initiatives, most importantly his message of unity.

"If there's anything we need in these times right now it is something that unites people, not divides people," Pitbull said. "It's about utilizing the culture, creating the culture through NASCAR to bring people together."