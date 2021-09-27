Denny Hamlin winning early, often in Cup Series playoff race

LAS VEGAS — Denny Hamlin will reach the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs next month having faced the make-or-break pressure of the postseason only twice.

Ending the first race of each postseason round in victory lane can do wonders for the blood pressure of a driver and his team, because every winner clinches a spot in the following round.

Hamlin won three weeks ago at Darlington to open the playoffs, and then he did it again Sunday night at Las Vegas in the second-round opener. He is the first driver to win the first race in each of the first two rounds since NASCAR introduced this playoff format in 2014.

Two playoff races, two tickets punched — and four ensuing opportunities to race with no weight on Hamlin's shoulders.

"I'm so happy to not have to worry about the next two weeks," he said.

Sunday's victory was Hamlin's first in Vegas, the 46th of his career — and arguably one of his most important, if it helps him to stay on course for title contention.