Derek Carr, Josh Allen meet again when Raiders host Bills

WHERE'S WALLER

After catching 12 passes for 105 yards and a TD in a Week 2 win over New Orleans, Raiders tight end Darren Waller was neutralized by New England. The Patriots focused their coverage on Waller and held him to two catches for only 9 yards. The Raiders hope to get more from their top receiving option this week.

"We got Waller open a couple of times. Unfortunately, we didn't get it there," Gruden said. "It was perhaps an issue here or there. ... We're doing the best we can to give Waller the ball, but we also have to get a lot of production from the guys around him."

ROLL TIDE

Before being hired by Buffalo, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll held the same title on Alabama's 2018 national championship team, which featured Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Henry Ruggs III.

"Josh was second or third on the depth chart. ... but you could tell right from the get-go how special he was," Daboll recalled. "And Henry, he just caught touchdowns as a young freshman. Two good young players. Not surprised by the success that those guys are having."

NO FANS