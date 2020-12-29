Derrick Henry poised to repeat as NFL's rushing leader

"People shouldn't take that as, 'Oh, my God, what a quote,'" Tomlinson said. "It's literal fact what he's doing and the way he runs the ball just like Jim Brown back in the day who was going to get the ball. You knew that he was going to have it 20-plus times, but could you stop him? And people cannot."

Tomlinson said that's because Henry has traits of a smaller runner with speed, quickness in and out of the hole along with great feet, vision and a "master stiff arm." Combined with Henry's size, Tomlinson said that adds up to a comparison to Brown.

"He is this generation's Jim Brown, and he's backing it up because he's consistently now over the years putting together numbers to back up that he's one of the best," Tomlinson said.

Peterson sees some of former Titans running back Eddie George in Henry, with both 6-3, along with some of Terrell Davis, who ran for 2,008 yards in 1998 during a decade dominated by Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith.

"He's bigger than linebackers, so you look at what he did to Josh Norman was just like ..." Peterson said of the Henry stiff arm that sent the Buffalo cornerback flying in October. "I know when people watch film on him they gotta come strapped up and ready to wrap up."