Derrick Henry poised to run into more NFL history in 2021

"Now whether he is or he isn't, just his mentality he's not going to tell you he isn't," Dew said. "He's going to come out and do whatever everyone else does. That's the one thing I do really admire about him and so many others is that he just comes to work and he does whatever coach ask him to do."

The Titans have tried, and keep trying, to find a backup to ease some of Henry's workload knowing that such a workload can shorten a running back's career. Yet Henry is the man that is available each Sunday — and coming through with big moments.

He became the first in NFL history to score two touchdowns in overtime in 2020. He outrushed 23 of the NFL's 31 other teams. He had three games with 200 yards and two touchdowns, setting a franchise record with 250 yards in the regular-season finale.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel, whose NFL career lasted 14 years, has always admired Henry's work ethic and how the running back sticks to his workout routine throughout the season for both conditioning and lifting.

"As soon as practice is over, he is in there on Friday doing whatever he needs to do to get himself mentally and physically prepared for the game," Vrabel said.