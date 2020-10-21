Despite 1 win each, Eagles, Giants have first place in sight

"You want to play teams when they're at their best," Judge said. "That's what competition is all about. ... They know how to use their receivers, their backs and their tight ends all very well, so it doesn't matter who's in there. They're all very capable."

GIVE IT TO BOSTON

With Sanders out, Boston Scott will be Philadelphia's primary back. Scott emerged from the practice squad last year and had his two best games against the Giants, including a career-high 138 scrimmage yards and three TDs in the division-clinching win in Week 17.

Scott is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry behind a banged-up offensive line. He has seven catches for 48 yards.

"I'm definitely ready," Scott said. "I know everyone is going to be firing on all cylinders and I'm looking to contribute any way I can."

JUDGE HOMECOMING

Judge, who coached at Alabama and New England before going to New York, is a Philadelphia native. He went to Lansdale Catholic High School and most of his family are Eagles' fans.

The 38-year-old quipped he was going to wear a hard hat at the game to be safe from family members tossing batteries at him. Others have asked for tickets.