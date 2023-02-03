The Buffalo Bills spent much of the 2022 season searching for an adequate replacement for Cole Beasley.

When that didn’t work, the team simply went back to the source, re-signing Beasley, first to the practice squad and then to the 53-man roster. In two games in the regular season, he finished with just two catches for 18 yards, but his numbers improved in the postseason. He finished with five catches for 58 yards and one touchdown in the Bills’ two postseason games, making a pair of big plays in the second half of Buffalo’s wild-card win over Miami.

“I thought the last couple of weeks, in those two postseason games you really started seeing the Cole who was here before,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. “This offense is similar, but it's not exactly the same, so there was a little bit of nuance there from that standpoint of the route combinations versus exactly what he left from when (former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll) was here.”

“That’s a tough deal,” Beasley said. “They’ve already established (things) with other guys in there. So I mean, the offense is changed to better suit their skills, so it’s hard that one guy shows up, it automatically changes back to something else. It didn’t really work like that. Things take time, they take reps, so it’s not really something that we could really do.”

The result was a dramatically reduced role for Beasley, especially considering what he was accustomed to during his first stint with the team. From 2019-21, Beasley appeared in 46 games in the regular season and was targeted 325 times – an average of seven per game. That resulted in 231 catches for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns. Adjusting to a new role with far less volume proved to be a challenge.

“I knew it coming in, but knowing it and experiencing it are two different things,” Beasley said. “As a competitor, it's tough to sit back when you're used to something else. It took a lot, but everything is a learning moment for me. It's just another part of the journey, really, but it was definitely tough.”

Nevertheless, there was a silver lining to the 2022 season for Beasley. After he played through a herniated disc in his neck for the past of couple seasons, the time off allowed that injury to heal. Because of the herniated disc, Beasley had only been able to bench 30-pound dumbbells with his left arm, but his strength has returned and he’s able to go into the offseason with his normal workout routine.

“This is probably the healthiest I’ve ended a season in a long time,” he said last month as the Bills cleaned out their lockers. “It's weird this season is ending, because I feel like I just got here. I feel like I was just starting to get back in my groove a little bit, so it's frustrating, but I look forward to hopefully getting another opportunity.”

Beasley, who just finished his 11th NFL season and will turn 34 in April, hopes that comes in Buffalo.

“At this point in my career, I'm still hungry and my body feels good,” he said. “I still feel like I can do it and I can compete and play at a level that I've been playing at before this season. Obviously, I want to be somewhere that I can win, and I know that's here, also. If that option is there, I would definitely do that. We'll just have to see.”

Given Beasley’s abbreviated season and his age, it’s unlikely he’ll command top dollar on the open market. The question then becomes if the Bills feel as if he has enough left in the tank to be a legitimate option as their primary slot receiver. It’s clear he has the trust of quarterback Josh Allen. Beasley said his oldest son, Ace, is already begging him to re-sign in Buffalo.

“It was awesome to be back with the guys,” he said. “I enjoyed it. I would have liked to have had a full year with them, but it is what it is. Just excited to have the opportunity to come back and be a part of it and see the guys again and just experience everything with them.”