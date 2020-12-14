Despite speculation, Darnold believes future still with Jets

NEW YORK — It's beginning to feel a lot like a somber farewell tour for Sam Darnold.

The New York Jets quarterback's future with the team is uncertain, particularly because the 0-13 squad appears on a collision course with a franchise-changing decision. They currently hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft in April, and it would seem like a no-brainer that Clemson star Trevor Lawrence would be the choice — if he decides to leave school.

That would render Darnold as old news, a once-promising symbol of hope whose time is suddenly up.

"I'm not worried about speculation or what others are saying outside of our locker room," Darnold insisted Monday. "For me, I'm worried about playing good football down the stretch and really taking it one day at a time and one game at a time."

But again, that time and those games are running out.

Darnold has struggled mightily this season, dealing with two stints on the sideline because of shoulder injuries, then not performing anywhere close to what many — himself included — expected in his third season. He went just 14 of 26 for 132 yards in New York's 40-3 loss at Seattle on Sunday.