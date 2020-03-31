dfsfsf Mar 31, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up Become a Member dfsfsfsdf Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News Police: Auburn man tried to pay 13-year-old for sex Updated Mar 29, 2020 Police officers were waiting for an Auburn man who allegedly tried to meet a child for sex. Local News 'The city's diner': Hunter Dinerant in Auburn closes, future uncertain Updated Mar 29, 2020 The owners of the Hunter Dinerant were optimistic on March 15. Local News Sheriff: Cayuga County couple dead in apparent murder-suicide Updated Mar 29, 2020 A Brutus man shot and killed an Auburn woman before committing suicide, according to the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. Politics Coronavirus stimulus checks: Who will get (at least) $1,200? Updated Mar 29, 2020 Millions of New Yorkers will receive checks from the federal government — a key provision in the $2 trillion stimulus bill that Congress is fi… +2 Local News Coronavirus testing in Cayuga County: How it works and why everyone won't be tested Updated 12 min ago You have the symptoms of the coronavirus — a cough, fever, shortness of breath or a sore throat. The only way of confirming whether you've con… Obituaries Sharon M. Short Updated 3 hrs ago AUBURN — Sharon M. Short, 58, passed away on March 22, 2020, surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer. Local News New confirmed case of coronavirus in Cayuga County, two released from isolation Updated Mar 29, 2020 A fourth person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Cayuga County — the first new case in five days. Local News How former Cayuga County Nursing Home is being used for coronavirus response Updated Mar 29, 2020 A tent is set up, a portion of the building has been cleaned and internet service has been installed. Local News Cayuga County Sheriff's Office employee tests positive for COVID-19 Updated 7 hrs ago A Cayuga County Sheriff's Office employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and about 10 employees have been placed under quarant… Local News Cayuga County 'in dire need' of personal protective equipment for COVID-19 response Updated Mar 25, 2020 Cayuga County is "in dire need" of personal protective equipment to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an appeal by the county'…