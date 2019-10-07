Candidate name: Dia Carabajal
Municipality: Auburn, N.Y.
Office sought: City Councilor
Political party (or parties): Democratic
Age: 57
Family information: Married to Lee Ballard
son Matthias Ballard (sophomore Syracuse University)
Mother, Stephanie Carabajal
Sisters: Vera Carabajal and Elisa Carabajal-Hunt
Brother-in-law Joe Hunt and Niece Nancy Hunt
Professional and previous political experience: Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science, Cayuga Community College 2002-present
Secondary Mathematics Teacher; Auburn High School
Network Analyst Telergy, Applied Theory and Relex
Elected two terms to the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education
Current City Councilor for the City of Auburn
Education: Auburn High School Class 1980
Cayuga Community College
BS, MS Syracuse University
Message to voters: I would like to thank the people of the City of Auburn for trusting me to represent them for the past four years. It has been a great honor to serve my hometown and a city that I am so proud of. We have accomplished much in the last four years and I look forward to serving for another four year term. The future is shining bright in Auburn N.Y.!
Seven generations of my family have lived and worked in the city of Auburn. I am running because I want to see our City continue to prosper. I believe my experiences have more than adequately prepared me to take on the role of a City Councilor again.
My credentials are:
• I have been elected to serve twice on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education and once to City Council of Auburn NY;
• I am a professor of Mathematics and Computer Science I have worked at Cayuga Community College for 17 years;
• I have been involved in many civic organizations and I have served on many non- profit boards;
• I am a member of the Faculty Association Executive Team which is a NYSUT affiliate;
• I am endorsed by the Democratic party, Working Families party, The Onondaga County Veterans Party and Eleanor’s Legacy;
• I am endorsed by the following labor organizations:
o the Auburn Firefighters and the Auburn Police unions,
o the 1199SEIU and AFSCME Local 3124/Council 66,
o The Cayuga County Labor Council.
My husband, Lee and I raised our son, Matthias in Auburn. He is graduate of Auburn Schools like his parents. Matthias is a sophomore at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.
I know my son is proud of the city he comes from and I hope he is able to come back to live. I want Auburn to be a place that our children and grandchildren can embrace, and continue to live and thrive here.
My Core Values include: Seeking out Social Justice and Equality for all; Supporting Working Families and Labor; Supporting Economic Development through Arts & Culture; and helping to elect and support other women to run for and be successful in public office.
My priorities are:
• To contribute to a Council that continues cultivates the economic development of Auburn by encouraging private investment;
• I look forward to working with a Council that values our City workforce and to find opportunities to create a more diverse workforce;
• To continue to find leadership and management for the city that fosters a progressive thrust for our city;
• To continue to work with city staff and my fellow councilors to further the successes of the past four years.
I am excited to look to the future! I look forward to watching the growth of the Equal Rights Heritage Center. I can't wait to see how the $10 Million dollar Downtown Revitalization Initiative will transform downtown Auburn. I will continue to support staff and colleagues while they watch over our water supply. I will further support Falcon Park, Casey Park, Hoopes Park and Clifford Park as treasured community gathering places, while we continue to work with our other playgrounds and parks. I am proud of the millions of dollars in investment that have improved our city streets, bridges, water and road infrastructure and I know that those infrastructure projects will continue.
I humbly ask for your trust again. Please vote for me, Dia Carabajal.
Thank you for your continued support.