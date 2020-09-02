'Didn't play good': No. 1 Pliskova won't dissect Open loss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Under normal circumstances, Karolina Pliskova would not have been seeded No. 1 at the U.S. Open and so, while a second-round loss certainly would have been disappointing to her, and noticed by others, it wouldn't have been as newsworthy.

But what's normal in 2020? With the women who are 1-2 in the rankings choosing to skip the trip to Flushing Meadows because of the pandemic, No. 3 Pliskova ascended to the top spot in the draw -- and by Day 3, she was gone.

Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up at the U.S. Open, made her mood clear during a 6-1, 7-6 (2) loss to 50th-ranked Caroline Garcia on Tuesday by breaking a racket, then again afterward with a series of clipped responses at her news conference.

Pliskova fidgeted with the microphone. Sighed. Rolled her eyes.

When a reporter offered possible explanations for the defeat -- a new faster surface on the courts, a lack of atmosphere because there are no spectators, the pressure of her high seeding -- Pliskova replied: "Nothing from what you said."

Her reasoning for the result? "I didn't play good," Pliksova said, "so that's it."