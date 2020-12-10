Disney plans to stream a galaxy of Star Wars, Marvel series

Still, the four-hour presentation presented a more seamless vision of content across platforms that made scant mention of its closed theme parks, or of the pandemic. That included a dizzying amount of series, many of them connected to big-screen movies past and present. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said a pair of new Marvel series — "Secret Invasion," with Samuel Jackson, and "Ironheart" — will "tie directly to Marvel future films." The only difference between the company's short-form TV content and its theatrical content, said Bob Iger, executive chairman, "is length."

Not all the news was in streaming. Lucasfilm announced that Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman") will direct the next "Star Wars" theatrical film, "Rogue Squadron," with a release in theaters planned for Christmas 2023.

Jenkins becomes the first woman to direct a "Star Wars" film. In a video, she said the film, about starship fighters, will satisfy a long-held dream of hers as the daughter of an Air Force captain.

"When he lost his life in service of this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time," said Jenkins in a video message.