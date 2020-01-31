Djokovic faces Thiem in Open final

Both seem to have a preternatural ability to come through in the clutch.

Think of Djokovic's two championship points saved against Federer at Wimbledon last year. Consider Thiem's performance in heart-in-the-throat tiebreakers in his last two matches: 3 for 3 against Nadal in the quarterfinals, then 2 for 2 against Zverev.

"Definitely one of the best players in the world. Deserves to be where he is," Djokovic said. "It seems like he's improved his game a lot on hard courts, because his game is more suitable to the slower surfaces. The clay, of course, being his favorite surface."

It's true that Thiem never had been past the fourth round in Melbourne until now. And he's only once been as far as a quarterfinal, at the U.S. Open.

But he has been getting better and better on outdoor hard courts, including confidence-boosting titles at Beijing and Indian Wells (beating Federer in the final) in 2019.

This can be viewed as a matchup between a member of the old guard — The Big Three of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have won 12 majors in a row, and 55 of the past 66 — and one of the group of 20-somethings trying to finally get a bite at the apple.

If Thiem wins, he would be the first Grand Slam male singles champion born in the 1990s.

"I mean, we are playing in tough times, we young players," he said. "We always have to beat all these unbelievable legends."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.