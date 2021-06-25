Djokovic, Federer could meet in Wimbledon final; Halep out

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and eight-time titlist Roger Federer were placed on opposite halves of the Wimbledon bracket in Friday's draw, meaning they only could meet in the final — which would be a rematch of their epic 2019 title showdown.

The reigning women's champion, No. 3-ranked Simona Halep, pulled out of the field just before the draw began, citing a torn left calf that also forced her to sit out the French Open. That means two of the top three players in the WTA rankings are missing from the field; No. 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew last week.

"I can honestly say that I'm really down and upset about having to take this decision. This period has been difficult but to miss the last two Majors has made it even more challenging mentally and physically," Halep wrote in a posting on social media. "We will see what the future holds but I'm hoping it will make me a stronger person and athlete."

Two of the top five men are out, too: No. 3 Rafael Nadal, a two-time champion at Wimbledon, and No. 5 Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champ.

The top-seeded Djokovic will have a lot at stake when play begins at the All England Club on Monday, a year after the grass-court tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. That was the first time since World War II that Wimbledon wasn't contested.