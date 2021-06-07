Djokovic, Nadal beat Italian teens to reach quarters

But 13-time French Open champion Nadal took eight games in a row and, after a blip in the second set, resumed his excellent play and closed his 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 win on another eight-game run.

"He played better. That's all there is to say," Sinner summarized.

Djokovic wound up 9 for 9 on his break-point chances and with a 53-30 edge in winners.

The top-seeded Djokovic never has been beaten at Roland Garros by someone ranked as low as the No. 76 Musetti. Djokovic's only previous loss against a teen at the French Open came back in 2006 against a guy named Nadal. And Djokovic entered the day 14-0 in the fourth round at the place.

Plus, consider Djokovic's recent form: He was 10-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2021 and hadn't ceded more than four games in any set in Paris — let alone an entire set — while dropping a total of just 23 games until Monday.

Eventually, Djokovic earned his fifth career comeback from two sets down by limiting his mistakes and making Musetti look like what he is: Someone with plenty of promise but not much experience.

Djokovic's 49th major quarterfinal will come against another Italian, No. 9 seed Matteo Berrettini, who advanced without needing to swing his racket Monday.