Doc is in: 76ers want title with Rivers

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers takes over a team tasked not with leading a Process-type rebuild or massaging the egos of two talented — yet frustrating — All-Stars.
He's in Philadelphia to bring accountability to an oft-apathetic roster — and win big.
Rivers brings his NBA championship credibility to the 76ers to resuscitate a franchise that entered this season with title expectations and ended it with grim concerns over its bloated payroll, incompatible mix of talent, and doubts that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can truly co-exist and lead the Sixers to their first title since 1983.
Enter Rivers, the 58-year-old former NBA guard who coached the Boston Celtics to the championship in 2008 and another NBA Finals appearance in 2010. Just two days after he split with the Los Angeles Clippers, Rivers was in Philadelphia with ownership and general manager Elton Brand, and on Thursday he accepted the job to succeed Brett Brown.
"Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love Coach @DocRivers !!!! Excited for the future and what we're building here #PhillyForever," Embiid tweeted.
If good things are going to happen in Philadelphia, Rivers needs more than social media support out of the talented 7-footer who has battled injuries and struggled with conditioning. The Sixers have been down the social media road before of Simmons posting photos of him working out and looking good on video clips only to want so much more out of him when the games matter most.
Rivers was last in Philadelphia in February when Embiid had 26 points and nine rebounds and Simmons had a triple-double (26 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) in a win over the Clippers. Those kinds of performances against a Clippers team that advanced to the West semis were a showcase of how the duo could dominate when healthy and motivated against a top team.
"Embiid is a better scorer, obviously, and does things, and size, you can't plan for that," Rivers said at the time. "When Simmons has the ball, he's more like Magic (Johnson), I guess. Magic and Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), I guess, in some ways. Magic had the ball and he was creating, getting everybody involved. Then you give the ball to Kareem and he scored. Embiid is tough because he can do both."
High praise, indeed. Warranted? Not yet, but as Show-Me-Time nears in Philly, Rivers — signed to a reported five-year contract — has work ahead to figure out how to make the magic happen.
