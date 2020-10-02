Doc is in: 76ers want title with Rivers

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers takes over a team tasked not with leading a Process-type rebuild or massaging the egos of two talented — yet frustrating — All-Stars.

He's in Philadelphia to bring accountability to an oft-apathetic roster — and win big.

Rivers brings his NBA championship credibility to the 76ers to resuscitate a franchise that entered this season with title expectations and ended it with grim concerns over its bloated payroll, incompatible mix of talent, and doubts that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can truly co-exist and lead the Sixers to their first title since 1983.

Enter Rivers, the 58-year-old former NBA guard who coached the Boston Celtics to the championship in 2008 and another NBA Finals appearance in 2010. Just two days after he split with the Los Angeles Clippers, Rivers was in Philadelphia with ownership and general manager Elton Brand, and on Thursday he accepted the job to succeed Brett Brown.

"Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love Coach @DocRivers !!!! Excited for the future and what we're building here #PhillyForever," Embiid tweeted.