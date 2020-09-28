Doc Rivers announces he's out as Clippers' coach

Rivers went 356-208 over seven seasons with the Clippers, taking them to the West second round three times. But the franchise has never made the conference finals, and going 0-3 in chance to get there this year was a devastating blow.

Expectations were high, and on the night the season ended, Rivers took responsibility.

"We didn't meet them. That's the bottom line," Rivers said on Sept. 15 after the Game 7 loss. "I'm the coach and I'll take any blame for it. But we didn't meet our expectations, clearly."

This was the third time Rivers saw one of his teams waste a 3-1 series lead. It also happened with eighth-seeded Orlando against top-seeded Detroit in 2003, and with the Clippers against Houston in 2015.

The Clippers went 49-23 in the regular season, the fourth-best record in franchise history. Rivers has been the coach in five of the Clippers' six best regular seasons.

Rivers thanked fans for their support.

"Though it was a disappointing end to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support," Rivers said. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, and staff for helping us get here. Most importantly, thank you to the fans. We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here."