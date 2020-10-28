Dodgers ace Kershaw finally wins elusive World Series title

"I'm sure it's really hard tonight and we all feel for him," Kershaw said. "But I hope that he can take solace in the fact that we're not here without him. He's been our guy for a long time. He's done so many incredible things for this organization. He's been the rock in the postseason for us every single year. And just like tonight might not be the night that we expected as a team or that he expected individually, they'll never be able to take away the World Series championship from any of us."

Kershaw thought ahead to the moment when the jubilation would be as fulfilling as the final out was, would be the way he envisioned it for so long.

"It might not be the same tonight as other teams get to celebrate," Kershaw said. "And that's not fair, obviously, to fans and us and everybody. But we're still the champs. And someday — someday soon, I hope — we are going to celebrate and we're going to be there and there is going to be a parade and there's going to be tens of thousands of Dodger fans. I don't know when. I don't know how soon. But whenever that day comes, I know JT is going to be there and it's going to be a special thing."

