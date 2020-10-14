Dodgers throttle Braves in Game 3

The Dodgers had left the tying run at third base after a four-run bottom of the ninth in what was an 8-7 loss in Game 2 on Tuesday night. They were the visiting team in Game 3, and sent 14 batters to the plate for seven hits, three walks and a hit batter over 32 minutes in the the 29,786th half-inning in postseason history.

Those 15 runs over two at-bats came after the Braves, with all of their young starters, had allowed only nine runs in their previous six games plus eight innings, a stretch that included four shutouts while winning their first seven games this postseason.

Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger walked and scored in the first, led off the second with a homer and added an RBI single in the third. His long ball came right after his running, leaping catch at the center field wall to rob Ozzie Albies with two on to end the Atlanta first.

Wright gave up seven runs while facing only nine batters. He had had thrown six scoreless innings in the Game 3 NL Division Series clincher over Miami last Thursday.

Mookie Betts had an infield single on the first pitch of the game, though he was initially called out before a replay challenge overturned the call by umpire Dan Iassogna. Seager drove Betts home with a double on the next pitch before groundouts by Justin Turner and Muncy.