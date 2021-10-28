 Skip to main content
Donald Slocum

  • Updated

Municipality: Town of Genoa

Office Sought: Councilman

Political Party Or Parties: Republican

Age: 65

Family Information: Married to Marcia Colgan of King Ferry 37 years. Have two adult daughters both graduates of Southern Cayuga

Professional And Previous Political Experience: Facility Manager at Boyce Thompson Institute 38 years. Served on the Genoa Town council 10 years. Town rep on Cayuga lake watershed network.

Education: Graduate of Groton Central, Alfred State College

Message To Voters: Willing to continue service on the Council to be sure we do not waste the limited funds that we have. Help preserve the beauty of this area. I would appreciate your vote November 2nd.

