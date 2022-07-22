Doris Ruth (Devine) Mundy

May 28, 1944 - July 11, 2022

On May 28, 1944, John Kenneth and Olive Nedrow Devine welcomed Doris Ruth into their lives. Doris was raised with her four siblings in the heart of the Finger Lakes where she resided most of her life. Doris was a graduate of Genoa Central School and went on to attend business school at Humboldt Institute in Minneapolis, MN.

After graduation she was employed by New York State Electric and Gas in Dryden, NY. While raising her family Doris was a dedicated stay at home mother where she was able to impart her ideals of independence, self reliance and making every day special. She gave her children the opportunity to make many memories at their summer home on Owasco Lake.

After returning to work, Doris pursued her career in the apparel industry by becoming a buyer for the J.W. Rhodes in Ithaca, NY. The closing of J.W. Rhodes, precipitated Doris moving to Oneonta where she met her husband, Donald Mundy, Sr. and continued to pursue her career as a buyer at Bresee's, finally retiring in 2005 from the The Wedding Gallery.

Retirement provided Doris the opportunity to continue her passions for spending time with her husband, baking, gardening and fashion. Doris peacefully left us on July 11, 2022 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, NY. During her illness she had been lovingly cared for by her children: Jeffrey (Renee) Perkins of Hamburg, NY, Colleen Perkins (Steven Uplinger) of Clarence Center, NY; and her cherished grandchildren: Zachary Perkins and Joshua Perkins both of Hamburg.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers J. Kenneth Devine and Timothy Devine and two very dear aunts Lula (Nedrow) Nemoto and Kathryn (Drabick) Devine. Doris is survived by her husband Donald Mundy, Sr. of Oneonta; her sisters: Ruby Lois Mikulas of Rocky Mount, NC, Marjorie (Robert) Quick of Spencerport, NY; and sister-in-law Ruth (Wattles) Devine of Baldwinsville, NY. She is also survived by several cousins, including: Janet (Crews) Carrano, James Crews, Lee Nemoto and Amy (Nemoto) Jacobs for whom she had a special fondness; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Donations may be made in Doris' memory to West Genoa Cemetery, PO Box 251, King Ferry, NY 13081.

A private memorial service will be held at West Genoa Cemetery, King Ferry at a later date. Arrangements are with Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa, NY.